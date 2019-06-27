GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana fans hammer Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu after Benin draw

Published on: 27 June 2019
Ghana fans hammer Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu after Benin draw
Ghana's midfielder Christian Atsu chases down the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Ghana and Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on June 25 , 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Ghana fans have ripped into Christian Atsu after the country's 2-2 draw against Benin in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Black Stars were forced to settle for the draw against the Squirrels at the Ismailia stadium.

Atsu, 27, has come in for some scathing criticism over his performance against the West African neighbours.

 

Andre and Jordan Ayew were both on target as 10-man Ghana were forced to settle for a draw against their opponents at the Ismailia stadium.

Mickael Pote gave Benin a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew restored parity.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

The four-time champions will take on Cameroon in their next game on Saturday.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments