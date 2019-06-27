Ghana fans hammer Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu after Benin draw

Ghana fans have ripped into Christian Atsu after the country's 2-2 draw against Benin in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Black Stars were forced to settle for the draw against the Squirrels at the Ismailia stadium.

Atsu, 27, has come in for some scathing criticism over his performance against the West African neighbours.

Atsu was a total flop — Nana Yaw Abrantie (@NhahnaYaw) June 26, 2019

Lol Atsu dierr the least said about him the better — Alhaji Nurudeen Raja (@okpoti_evans) June 26, 2019

Whew. Go behind early, work your way back and give it up this way. The #BlackStars weren't good enough this evening. Too many defensive frailties, too many big names with bad evenings.#AFCON2019 #tv3Afcon. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) June 25, 2019

Christian Atsu was a disaster. What a poor display. He shouldn't have been made to finish the game. Wakaso and his long balls tho. It can't get this funnier. JOHN BOYE Jordan was always left isolated and anytime he had the ball his hold up play was👌 COACH KWESI APPIAH — Kofi Apply (@Kofi_Akwaboah) June 26, 2019

Christian Atsu should get 0.5 — benny blanco from the bronx 🇬🇭 (@ike167) June 25, 2019

Atsu was the forward who touched the ball fewest and lost possession the most He looked lethargy and so unconcerned in the game He needs not start any game in this tournament. Ghana means business https://t.co/WURaY0EQPR — Bour Bright (@bour_bright) June 26, 2019

Andre and Jordan Ayew were both on target as 10-man Ghana were forced to settle for a draw against their opponents at the Ismailia stadium.

Mickael Pote gave Benin a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew restored parity.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

The four-time champions will take on Cameroon in their next game on Saturday.