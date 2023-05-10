Ghana FA’s Alex Asante dismisses reports of division among Black Stars players

Reports of division among Ghana's Black Stars players have been dismissed by the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Asante.

Several news outlets had suggested that there were rifts among the players, with previous reports of tension between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew while playing for the Black Stars.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM, Asante denied the reports and stated that the players had a good relationship whenever they were in camp.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Asante Kotoko, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, stated, "When the players are in camp, there is no sign of divisions among them."

He went on to say, "Some players want to always be moving along with other players because of their closeness but I can say there are no divisions among the players in camp."

Asante also addressed the rumours of a rift between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew, saying, "Sometimes the media report that there is a division between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew but they are always cool in camp and for me, there is no division."

The Black Stars will gather for their final two matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic next month.