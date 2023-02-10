Ghana FA’s Bolgatanga Technical Centre project progresses despite denied tax exemption by Finance Ministry

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) construction of a FIFA standard artificial football field in Bolgatanga continues, despite the Ministry of Finance's denial of a tax exemption for the materials needed for the project.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA, and other key stakeholders in the region had strongly pushed for the exemption, but the Ministry of Finance ultimately rejected the request. To keep costs low, the GFA had hoped to receive the exemption, but used additional FIFA Forward Project funds instead to clear the materials that had been held at the Tema Port.

The Bolgatanga Technical Centre project, supervised by the FIFA Development office, is located on a 6-acre site acquired by the GFA and will eventually house the head office of the Regional Football Association, as well as a FIFA standard artificial turf that can host all types of matches.

Currently, all clubs from the Upper East and Savannah Regions must travel to Tamale to play due to a lack of a suitable playing pitch. The GFA has erected walls around the site to protect it.

The first phase of the project, set to be completed by April, will include the completion of the FIFA standard artificial field with floodlights connected to the national grid for night matches. In the second phase, the GFA and its partners plan to build spectators stands, dressing rooms, and offices for the Regional Football Association Secretariat.

The GFA is still waiting for the Ministry of Finance to grant a tax exemption for the Football for Schools Project, which aims to provide free footballs for 3,000 government schools.

The GFA has already cleared the footballs to avoid another demurrage payment while the Ministry considers the exemption application from the Ministry of Education. The GFA hopes that these tax exemption issues will be resolved in the near future.