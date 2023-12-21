"Ghana FA's Executive Council secures Presidential support for ambitious football development agenda

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council recently met with President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss football development.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the council on their election and expressed his commitment to supporting Ghana's football resurgence.

Ghana FA President Simeon-Okraku highlighted key issues, including revisiting laws restricting alcoholic beverage sponsorships and activating tax waivers for corporate support.

The proposal emphasized grassroots development, urging a yearly $5 million investment across regions and renovating national stadia.

Importantly, it sought tax exemptions for items supporting national and grassroots teams.

Other proposals included a 3% VAT levy on football clubs aligned with the entertainment industry, engaging betting companies to reinvest 20% of collected taxes, and government assistance for national team buses.

The council also advocated for financial support to clubs in continental competitions and strengthening schools' football through collaboration with the Ghana FA Elite Academy.

President Akufo-Addo pledged action, expressing optimism for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The meeting showcased a shared commitment to advancing Ghanaian football through legislative, financial, and developmental initiatives.