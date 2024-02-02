Ghana FA’s Frederick Acheampong expresses reservations about Chris Hughton's appointment

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has publicly stated that he did not believe Chris Hughton was the right person to coach the Black Stars.

Acheampong's comments came after Hughton was fired following the team's poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite Hughton having signed a 21-month contract in March 2023, his tenure as coach of the Black Stars lasted only 11 months. Acheampong revealed in an interview that he had doubts about Hughton's ability to lead the team from the very beginning, even though the Ghanaian media supported his appointment.

"The bus stopped with us, but in decision-making, we allowed everyone to bring their input. From the beginning, I was not in favour of Chris Hughton, despite the backing from the Ghanaian media," Acheampong told Asempa FM, as reported by Footballghana.com.

Acheampong went on to explain that he had suggested another candidate for the coaching role, Otto Addo, who had previously worked with Milovan Rajevac and was familiar with the team. According to Acheampong, he conveyed his reservations about Hughton to President Kurt Okraku.

"In my engagement with Chris Hughton, and if you ask President [Kurt Okraku], he will tell you that I was never for Chris Hughton because he was not good at coaching the Black Stars," Acheampong stated.

Under Hughton's leadership, the Black Stars played 12 matches, winning four, drawing four, and losing four.

Following Hughton's departure, a five-member committee has been formed to identify and recommend a new coach to the GFA's Executive Council.