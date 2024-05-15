Ghana FA's Mark Addo and Prosper Harrison Addo participate in FIFA Congress in Bangkok

Mark Addo and Prosper Harrison Addo, the Vice-President and General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, respectively, have been chosen to represent their country at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

This is the second year in a row that these esteemed officials are attending the Congress, having also been present at the 2023 meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

The highly anticipated event is being presided over by none other than FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with top officials from all six continental governing bodies in attendance as well.

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok is playing host to the 211 Member Associations (MA's) who have gathered for this annual meeting.

The Congress, which began on Monday, May 13th, and will conclude on Friday, May 17th, has a packed agenda with numerous important matters to be discussed.

One of the major topics on the table for discussion is the confirmation of the host nation (or nations) for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The decision on whether Brazil or the joint bid of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany will be given the opportunity to host the tournament will be made on Friday.

Other important issues facing the sport of football will also be addressed throughout the week.

This year's Congress is particularly important as it will determine the hosts for not only the 2027 Women's World Cup but also the 2031 edition.

This follows the recent withdrawals of Mexico and the United States from the bidding process for 2027, as they focus on their efforts to secure the 2031 event instead.

Thailand is the first country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the fifth in the Asia-Pacific region (after Japan, South Korea, Qatar, and Australia) to host the FIFA Congress.

The Thailand government will also be hosting a special dinner for all distinguished guests at the Santi Matri Building in Government House on Wednesday, May 15th at 7:00 PM GMT.

With over 3,000 participants expected to attend the Congress and related activities, this is sure to be a significant and influential event for the world of football.