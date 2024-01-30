Ghana FA’s Oduro Sarfo blames Chris Hughton for Black Stars' AFCON 2023 flop

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has attributed the Black Stars' early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to the failure of former coach Chris Hughton to address the team's shortcomings before the tournament commenced.

Ghana, unable to secure a victory in any of their group games, drew two matches and suffered a defeat, ultimately finishing third in Group B behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

In response to the team's poor performance, the GFA took swift action by dismissing Hughton and the entire Black Stars technical team. A five-member committee has been established by the FA to spearhead the search for a new coach for the national team.

Sarfo, in an interview with Asempa FM, highlighted specific issues with the team's play, stating, "Chris Hughton failed to work on back passes. I watched the America and Mexico friendlies, and the team made 42 back passes. I asked the coaches why, and they said they would work on it. Because they didn't work on it, Inaki Williams committed an error and gave a back pass. Osman Bukari committed an error and gave a back pass. So the technical team were not good enough."

Sarfo's comments underscore the importance of addressing tactical and technical deficiencies to enhance the team's performance, emphasizing the need for effective coaching strategies in future competitions.

The GFA's search for a new coach is now underway, with the committee led by Vice President Mark Addo, and a deadline set for interested applicants on Friday, February 2.