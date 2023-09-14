Ghana FA's stakeholder workshop charts ambitious four-year plan for Football Development

On Monday, September 11, 2023, the Ghana FA Technical Directorate held a significant workshop at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

This workshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from Premier League Clubs, Division One League clubs, grassroots football, league sponsors, coaching instructors, the senior national team's technical team, PFAG, and Regional Football Association Chairmen.

During this gathering, Ghana FA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Coaching Education Director, Prof. Joseph Mintah actively engaged with these stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive four-year development plan for men's football in Ghana.

The discussions revolved around nine key pillars:

1. Coaching: Plans were unveiled to enhance coaching standards.

2. Grassroots: The focus is on nurturing talent from the grassroots level.

3. Talent Scouting: A commitment to discovering hidden football talents.

4. Infrastructure: Building better stadiums to attract fans and sponsors.

5. National Teams: Professionalizing team management and player development.

6. Marketing & Sponsorship: Announcing corporate partnerships for financial support.

7. Refereeing: Improving refereeing standards through training and technology.

8. Technology & Medicine: Adopting modern approaches to player health.

9. Competition: Introducing exciting new football competitions.

Ghana FA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, a special guest at the workshop, commended the Directorate for their proactive approach.

He expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and stressed the importance of unity among stakeholders to ensure a promising future for men's football in Ghana.