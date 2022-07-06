Ghana FA's Technical Directorate details upcoming coaching courses

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has informed all stakeholders, particularly coaches who have not renewed their licences, that registration for the various CAF License refresher courses is still open.

The upcoming refresher courses are in accordance with the new CAF Coaching Convention, which requires refresher coaching courses for all licences every two (2) years after obtaining the licences, failing which the licence expires or becomes invalid.

The License A Refresher Course costs GHC2,500, while License B and C cost GHC2,000 and GHC1,500, respectively.

The fee includes feeding for the five (5) days, accommodation, T-shirts and other learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Coaches have been reminded to take the refresher courses seriously as it is a part of the Club Licensing criteria for the 2022/23 season.

Interested coaches must visit the Association website or contact the Directorate to pick a form for registration.