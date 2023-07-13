Ghana FA's Tony Aubynn casts doubt on Black Stars' AFCON winning prospects

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Tony Aubynn has expressed doubts about the Black Stars' ability to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the near future.

Black Stars have won the tournament four times, but they were last crowned champions in 1982. Since then, they have reached the final three times but ended up as runners-up.

Aubynn acknowledged the decline of the team in recent years, with disappointing performances in the 2019 AFCON and a failure to advance past the group stage in the previous edition. He believes it is time for the nation to face the team's weaknesses and focus on a long-term project.

"We have talented players in Europe and in our local league, but I wonder if we have a team," Aubynn stated. "What we need to do as a country is to lower our expectations as Ghanaians and then build from the base. If we still believe we are good enough to beat Brazil or win AFCON at this level of our team, then we will be deceiving ourselves."

He emphasised the importance of adopting a realistic approach and following the examples set by countries like Senegal and Morocco, which have undergone successful rebuilding processes in recent years.

"The truth is that we need to tone down our expectations and rebuild strongly for the future," Aubynn explained.

Ghana will be hoping to secure qualification to next year's Afcon by avoiding defeat in their final qualifying match against Central African Republic in September.