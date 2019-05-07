Ghana FC to meet Super Eagles in Philam Life 7s Football League

The Ghana Football Club will face Super Eagles in the Season 3 final of the Philam Life 7s Football League in the Philippines.

They edged Bohemian Soccer Club 1-0 while the Super Eagles thumped Delimondo-Laro FC 4-1.

Super sub David Asare scored what was a rocket of an attempt in the second half.

''It was really a tight game. All of us had chances and it was really hard work. We’re not hitting the back of the net. I called on Asare David and he changed the game. Last shot, he made it from long-range. And again, he’s done it. All credit goes to him,'' said Coach Ayi Bimbo.

This is a rematch of the Season 2 final which the Super Eagles won.