Ghana Female U16 team arrive in Malta to begin UEFA International Development Tournament

Ghana's National U-16 Women's National team are in Malta for a UEFA International Development Tournament, set to kick off between March 3-9, 2025, at the Centenary Stadium, Ta' Qali - Attard.

A contingent of 20 players, including two goalkeepers and 18 outfield players, accompanied by seven officials, departed Ghana late Sunday evening.

The team, being prepared to become the next Black Maidens, arrived in Malta ahead of the four-nation tournament today.

Participating in the tournament, which features teams from Latvia, Malta, and Ireland, forms part of efforts to prioritize youth development in the country.

The U-16 Women's Team is expected to hold its first training session today, Monday, March 3, in readiness to take on the host country, Malta, on Tuesday, March 4, at the Centenary Stadium.

The team will also face Ireland in their second match on Thursday, March 6, before rounding up with a third game against Latvia on Saturday, March 9.

The U-16 Women's National Team is being prepared to stage a comeback on the global stage. Led by Coach Nana Adarkwa, the team is poised to make a mark and gain invaluable experience as they compete against the best in this preparatory tournament.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa is preparing the team to become the next formidable Women's U-17 Team for their competitive assignments, which start during the last quarter of the year.