Ghana fields top stars against Mexico in high-stakes friendly

The Mexican national team is preparing to face formidable opponents during this FIFA break, with Ghana fielding their strongest stars.

The African squad will face the Mexican team on Saturday, October 14, in Charlotte, followed by a clash against the United States on Tuesday, October 17.

Known as the "Black Stars," the Ghanaian squad is under the guidance of English coach Chris Hughton, who has left no stone unturned in selecting the best possible players for these preparatory matches.

The Stars of the Ghanaian Lineup: Among the standout players is Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who recently returned from injury and made his club comeback in a Premier League match against Manchester City over the weekend.

Additionally, the forward line boasts the talent of Iñaki Williams from Athletic Club, who has already registered four goals and two assists in just nine La Liga appearances this season.

In fact, Ghana's squad for this FIFA break consists of 23 players, with only two of them not currently playing in Europe.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori plies his trade in a South African club, while Abdul Fatawu Hamid remains the sole representative of the African league.

Ghana's Complete Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen/SUI) Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates/SUD) Abdul Nurudeen (Eupen/BEL)

Defenders:

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion/ING) Alidu Seidu (Clermont/FRA) Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo/ESP) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens/FRA) Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe/TUR) Daniel Amartey (Beşiktaş/TUR) Gideon Mensah (Auxerre/FRA) Abdul Fatawu Hamid (Medeama/GHA)

Midfielders:

Osman Bukari (Estrella Roja/SRB) Joseph Paintsil (Genk/BEL) Thomas Partey (Arsenal/ING) Edmund Addo (Estrella Roja/SRB) Salis Abdul Samed (Lens/FRA) Elisha Owusu (Auxerre/FRA) Mohammed Kudus (West Ham/ING) Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburg/ALE)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace/ING) Ernest Nuamah (Lyon/FRA) Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club/ESP) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth/ING)

Ghana's formidable lineup underscores the significance of this international friendly as both teams aim to showcase their talent and commitment on the football field.

While Mexico may enter the match as favorites, the encounter promises a night of thrilling football action, where skills, strategies, and passion will take center stage.

Football enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting showdown between Ghana and Mexico, presenting an opportunity for both teams to test their mettle and put on a spectacle of the beautiful game.