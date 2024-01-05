Ghana football again left reeling by rioting RTU fans

Ghanaian football was again marred by violence after marauding Real Tamale United fans attacked match officials during the side's 1-0 win over champions Medeama in a volatile Premier League match on Wednesday.

The domestic top-flight is in the news for all the wrong reasons after irate fans pelted match officials with missiles after the first half of the match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Match commissioner Charles Darkwah collapsed momentarily as it took quite a time to resuscitate the retired educationalist from the pelted stones and bottles.

The latest incident is a bad look for the Ghana Premier League and makes for an embarrassing footage.

Real Tamale United fans are famed for rowdyism over the years but have shockingly have an easy pass due to political expediency, it has been claimed in the local media.

While Medeama are demanding for swift action, widespread calls from the public has grown intense after similar incident led to the closure of Bofoakwa's home ground of the Coronation Park in Sunyani.

The Ghana FA has remained coy on the growing demands as pressure begin to mount on the local football's governing body to act, and swiftly.

Accusation of selective justice is being bandied around after Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano suffered a home ban for the misconduct of their supporters when they physically attacked Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu back in November 2023.

Ghana football has been dogged with several crowd trouble over the years with the Tamale hugely cited as one of the epicenter of football violence in the country.

The pockets of anti-social behaviour broke out in the stadium with few security apparatus detailed at the venue left helpless.

Medeama have accused the home team of harassing and intimidating their performance analyst and other staff amid fears of a reprisal in Tarkwa this year.

Fuseini Mustapha scored the only goal of the match as the Pride of the North picked maximum points against the champions at home.