Ghana Football Association appoints Tamimu Issah as spokesperson

Ghana Football Association have appointed Tamimu Issah as the acting spokesman of the Association.

The Executive Council through the acting General Secretary appointed Issah as the new Communication Director on temporal basis who will facilitate the transitional period until a substantive Public Relations Officer is appointed.

Issah has been key figure at the GFA Communications Department and also played a significant role as a spokesperson at the Premier League Board.

A statement from the Ghana FA reads:

PRESS RELEASE: GFA NAMES TAMIMU ISSAH AS ACTING SPOKESPERSON

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Tamimu Issah as Acting Spokesperson of the Association.

Mr. Issah is a long-standing staff of the GFA Communications Department, and he is currently the Acting Head of the Department.

All official issues relating to media and communications are to be channeled through Tamimu Issah and the Communications Department.

ALEX ASANTE

(AG. GENERAL SECRETARY)

Issah has vast knowledge in communication and has worked together with Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former head of the Ghana FA Communications Department.