Ghana Football Association delegation visits Vipers FC after accident

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) paid a visit to Vipers FC in the wake of an unfortunate accident that occurred ahead of the club's opening game in the 2023/24 Division One League season over the weekend.

During their inaugural meeting, the GFA's Executive Council designated Council member Eugene Nobel and Central Region RFA Chairman Robert Duncan to represent them in extending their support to Vipers FC.

The primary purpose of this visit was to convey the heartfelt best wishes of the entire football family to Vipers FC following the accident that befell the team as they were en route to their match against King Faisal FC in Ejusu.

In a demonstration of solidarity and support, the delegation also made a charitable contribution to aid the club in covering their medical expenses.

Due to the unfortunate incident, the matches scheduled for Matchday 1 and 2 of the Division One League have been postponed as the team take the necessary time to recover from the accident.