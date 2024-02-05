Ghana Football Association eyes Mauritania coach Amir Abdou to revamp Black Stars

In the wake of Chris Hughton's departure as coach of the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly setting its sights on Mauritanian coach Amir Abdou to lead the national team into a new era.

Reports from Mauritania suggest that Abdou's stellar performance with the Mauritanian squad during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire has garnered international attention, with Ghana expressing keen interest in securing his services.

Abdou made history with Mauritania at the 2023 AFCON by guiding the team to its first-ever victory in the tournament and progressing to the round of 16 for the first time. This remarkable achievement has not only drawn interest from Ghana but also from other nations, including Burkina Faso, Algeria, and Cote D’Ivoire.

The Mauritanian coach previously showcased his prowess by leading Comoros to the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON, where they achieved a historic 3-2 victory over Ghana in the group stage.

Ghana's disappointing performance in the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to secure a win against Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt, led to the departure of Chris Hughton. In response, a five-man committee has been established by the GFA to select a new head coach for the Black Stars within the next 21 days.

Amir Abdou has emerged as a compelling option for consideration, given his track record of success with both Mauritania and Comoros. If appointed, Abdou could bring a fresh perspective and strategic approach to revitalize the Black Stars and steer them toward future successes.