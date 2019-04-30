Ghana Football Association fails to account for ANOCA support since 2017

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has failed to make accounts for financial support received from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) through the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) since 2017.

It would be recalled that in the last quarter of 2017, The GOC disbursed a total amount $200,000 to all federations under them prior to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

After receiving the money, the GFA and some federations have decided to sabotage the efforts of the leadership of the GOC by not accounting for the money they received.

This has made it impossible for the GOC to get additional funding since ANOCA has stated they are not releasing any more funding until all federations have accounted for previous fund received.

Checks made by Finder Sports at the GOC showed that Ghana Football Association (GFA), have failed to account for their share of the money.

GHANAsoccernet checks also reveals that former Executive Committee member of the FA Linear Addy represented the GFA on the GOC Board.

The GOC have not received financial support of $400,000 from ANOCA for the past two years as a result.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom