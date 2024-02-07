Ghana Football Association holds successful media engagement in Kumasi

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) held a successful media engagement session on Monday, February 7, 2024, at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

The event was attended by members of the Executive Council, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, and staff of the Association.

President Kurt Okraku took the media through the events leading up to Ghana's campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 and other relevant matters regarding the team's early exit from the competition.

He also addressed questions from the media related to Ghana's campaign in Ivory Coast, the budget for the tournament, the decision to disband the technical team of the Black Stars following Ghana's exit, investment in domestic football, Ghana's application of the FIFA Forward proceeds, and the application of revenue from the 2022 FIFA World Cup for a legacy project at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

Vice President Mark Addo, Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, and Nana Sarfo Oduro were also in attendance.

Other notable attendees included Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong, Samuel Aboabire, Alhaji Abu Hassan Mahamadu, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel Noel.

The MEET THE PRESS series, instituted by President Okraku, aims to address Ghanaians through the media. The President, Executive Council Members, the General Secretary, Departmental and Committee heads, and other key officials have also been present to interact with the media.

The media engagement session was successful, allowing the GFA to address pressing issues and concerns related to Ghana's football development.

The Association's commitment to transparency and accountability was evident throughout the session, and the media could ask questions and seek clarification on various matters.

The GFA looks forward to continuing its efforts to promote football development in Ghana and engage with stakeholders through initiatives like the MEET THE PRESS series.