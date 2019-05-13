Ghana Football Association in a legal dispute with Tema Youth over Jospeh Paintsil cash

The Ghana Football Association is in a legal battle with Tema Youth over the non-payment of their share of Joseph Paintsil's transfer fee.

According to the Graphic Sports, the Division One League club allegedly signed an undertaking to play 10% of the transfer fee prior to the release of the player's International Transfer Certificate (ITC) but the Tema-based side have since defaulted.

Paintsil was signed by Belgian giants Genk for €3 million and the Ghana Football Association is entitled to 10% of that amount.

Tema Youth argue that the FIFA rules prevent clubs from paying mother associations for an ITC.

The club's CEO Winfred Osei says he is heading to FIFA to seek clarification.