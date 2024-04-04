Ghana Football Association launches free first aid training for Colts clubs

The Ghana Football Association is launching free first aid training courses for Colts (Juvenile) clubs nationwide to bolster grassroots development efforts.

Mr. Kurt E. S. Okraku, President of the Association and Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, unveiled this initiative on March 28, 2024, as part of comprehensive strategies to elevate grassroots football across the nation.

Under this program, Colts clubs from all corners of the country will designate a representative for the complimentary first aid training sessions preceding the commencement of league competitions in each of the ten administrative regions.

This proactive step aligns with the Association's holistic approach to rectifying the foundational aspects of the sport.

Upon completion of the training, club representatives will undergo assessment by FA instructors and receive certificates upon successfully meeting the requirements.

This initiative underscores the unwavering dedication of the Ghana Football Association to continually enriching the football landscape at every tier of organized football within Ghana.