Ghana Football Association moves secretariat to Tamale ahead of Elective Congress

The Ghana Football Association has temporarily relocated its Secretariat to Tamale in preparation for the upcoming GFA Presidential Elections scheduled for October 5, 2023.

The move is to facilitate the smooth organization of this year's GFA Extraordinary Congress, which will take place in Tamale.

This year’s GFA Extraordinary Congress will be held in Tamale, and as such, the Secretariat has been moved to the Northern Regional capital to ensure that all facilities and logistics are in place for a successful Congress.

The Northern Region of Ghana, known for producing talented footballers and skilled administrators, is poised to host a successful 2023 GFA Elective Congress, and the football community in the region is fully prepared for the event.