Ghana Football Association partners with AKOA Beverages for one year

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a one-year partnership deal with AKOA Beverages, producers of AQUABlue Natural Mineral Water.

The deal was announced at a brief ceremony held at the GFA headquarters on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

As part of the partnership, AQUABlue Natural Mineral Water will provide water to the GFA and refresh the various national teams throughout the agreement.

Shadrach Akoenyenu, Chief Executive Officer of AKOA Beverages, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "It's a moment of pride and honour to be a partner of the Ghana Football Association for the next one year." He added, "This is the beginning of a new chapter for AQUABlue Mineral Water and AQUABlue Beverages. Our company stands for perfection and we believe that this partnership will bring greatness and success to both parties in the next 12 months."

Akoenyenu emphasized the importance of customer satisfaction, saying, "Part of our principles include putting our customers first in everything that we do. It is also about promoting unity and a sense of sportsmanship among Ghanaians, and as an indigenous Ghanaian company, I entreat all to come together to celebrate the refreshing taste of AQUABlue Mineral Water."

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the GFA, thanked AKOA Beverages for their support and commitment to Ghanaian football. "We are grateful for the partnership and look forward to a fruitful relationship," he said.

Executive Council Member Eguene Nobel also praised the partnership, stating, "This collaboration is a testament to the GFA's commitment to developing football in Ghana. We are excited to work with AKOA Beverages and explore opportunities that will benefit both parties."

President Kurt Okraku echoed his colleagues' sentiments, expressing his gratitude to AKOA Beverages for their support. "We are proud to partner with a reputable company like AKOA Beverages, and we look forward to a successful partnership," he said.

The partnership between the GFA and AKOA Beverages is expected to promote football development in Ghana while providing refreshing hydration to players and fans alike.