Ghana Football Association partners with RENFAG to support Oldies League

Published on: 20 July 2023
The Ghana Football Association has entered into a partnership with the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) to support their annual RENFAG Oldies League.

The partnership agreement includes various forms of assistance from the GFA to make the league a success.

As part of the collaboration, the GFA has provided support to RENFAG with a trophy for the winner of the competition, plaques for all participating teams, medals, and footballs for each team.

The RENFAG Oldies League features 26 teams from the Greater Accra region, divided into four groups. The competition will culminate in a match between the winners of the four groups to determine the ultimate champion.

The third-place match and the Winners Cup match are scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at La McDan Park, starting from 1 pm to 6 pm.

To make the event accessible to the public and allow them to reminisce about the glorious days of Ghana's retired national football stars, both matches will be streamed live on the GFA Facebook page.

The partnership between the GFA and RENFAG aims to honour and celebrate the contributions of retired footballers, fostering camaraderie among former players and promoting the love for the beautiful game in Ghana.

