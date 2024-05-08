Ghana Football Association set to unveil new partner

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced its forthcoming partnership unveiling, scheduled for Thursday, May 9th, 2024, at noon, at the Association's Headquarters.

In a statement released to the public, the GFA expressed its satisfaction in introducing a new partner to the football community, emphasising the significance of this collaboration amidst its existing sponsorship and partnership ventures.

With a track record of collaborating with 24 sponsors/partners over the past four and a half years, the GFA anticipates that this new partnership will contribute to the enhancement of the association's brand and product offerings.

Moreover, it aims to foster deeper engagement between the GFA, the new partner, and football enthusiasts.

The GFA extended its gratitude to Corporate Ghana for its continuous support, highlighting its commitment to revitalising the passion for Ghanaian football and generating prosperity for all individuals associated with the sport.

The unveiling event represents a pivotal moment for the GFA as it looks forward to further elevating the football landscape in Ghana through strategic collaborations and partnerships.