Ghana Football Association to hold interactive session with media amid criticism

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to hold an interactive session with the media in response to growing criticism over the country's disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars failed to win a single game in Ivory Coast, and crashed out at the group stage, leading to widespread frustration among fans and calls for accountability.

In a bid to address these concerns and provide clarity on the way forward, the GFA has invited members of the media to an interactive session at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The event is part of the association's "MEET THE PRESS" series, which was initiated by the current administration under President Kurt Okraku.

During the session, President Okraku, Executive Council Members, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and other key officials of the GFA will engage with journalists and respond to questions about the Black Stars' poor performance at AFCON 2023.

They are also expected to outline measures being taken to improve the team's fortunes and restore public confidence in Ghanaian football.

The GFA has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks, with some critics calling for the resignation of its leadership and others demanding sweeping reforms within the organization.

By holding this interactive session, the association appears to be taking steps towards greater transparency and accountability and is signalling its commitment to addressing the issues plaguing Ghanaian football.

The event starts at 9 am promptly and is expected to last for several hours, giving journalists ample time to pose questions and gather insights from the GFA hierarchy.

This development marks a positive turn in the relationship between the association and the media, which has sometimes been strained in recent times due to a perceived lack of access and communication.