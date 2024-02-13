Ghana Football Association to launch Girl's Football Pathway policy

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch a Girl's Football Pathway policy in the coming days, according to President Kurt Okraku.

This move aims to provide a clear career pathway for female footballers in the country.

The policy will address the current lack of a structured system for girls' football, making it difficult for young girls to navigate the sport and advance to higher levels.

The GFA hopes to change this narrative by providing a defined pathway that will guide girls from the grassroots level to the national team.

Okraku emphasised the importance of investing in girls' football, citing the success of the Women's Football strategy and the Ghana Football DNA documents launched last year.

He expressed the association's commitment to supporting female footballers and providing them with opportunities to excel.

The GFA has already taken steps to promote girls' football, including introducing the U-15 tournament, which offers opportunities for younger girls to develop their skills.

Additionally, the Black Queens have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and the Princesses have qualified for the U-20 Women's World Cup.