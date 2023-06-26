Ghana Football Association to Launch Women's Football Strategy for development

The Ghana Football Association has announced that it will be launching the Women's Football Strategy on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Swiss Spirits Hotel.

The strategy aims to introduce practical programs and initiatives to foster the development of women's football in the upcoming football cycle.

The Women's Football Strategy encompasses a range of tailored development programs, both on and off the pitch, to support the growth of women's football. These include initiatives such as specialized development programs, coach development and mentoring, referee development, policy programs, leveraging existing structures and competitions, as well as marketing and communications efforts for women's football.

One of the key objectives of the strategy is to raise the profile of women's football by enhancing engagement and developing a brand strategy specifically for the women's game.

To ensure the success of the initiative, various stakeholders in women's football, including Executive Council Members and women's football activists, are expected to participate in the program.

The launch event will be open to the media, who have been cordially invited to witness and report on this significant step toward the advancement of women's football in Ghana.

The Women's Football Strategy holds the potential to shape the future of women's football by providing a framework for holistic development and creating opportunities for women to thrive in the sport.