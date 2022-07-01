Ghana Football Awards comes off  July 2

The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards comes off this Saturday, July 2 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center.

Five Ghanaian internationals who distinguished themselves from August 2021 to June 2022 will vie for the ultimate Ghana Footballer of the Year award category even though there are more than 18 categories up for grabs.

Deputy Ghana captain and Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey of Leicester City and Mohammed Salisu of Southampton are three of the five players shortlisted for the Ghana Football of the Year category this term.

The other two players are France-based Alexander Djiku and Jojo Wollacott who plays in the English lower division.

The five players will battle it out with the winner succeeding Andre Ayew who won the award last year.

The Ghana Football Awards scheme which has become the most coveted in the football space celebrates footballers who have done great exploits within the year under review.

These players are celebrated in grandeur style at the football awards which come off every July.

While the Football of the Year is the icing on the cake, other exciting categories include the Home-based Footballer of the Year which honours Ghanaians and foreigners who play in the domestic league.

This season, league winners Asante Kotoko have two players Imoro Ibrahim and Franck Embella Etouga, in the reckoning for that award. They must beat off competition from Yaw Annor of Ashgold and Agustine Okrah of Bechem United for the award.

There is also the Female Football of the Year, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year among others.

The July 2 awards night will see a mixture of heavyweight personalities in the football and showbiz industry gathering for one of the most anticipated nights in the country.