Ghana Football Awards: FC Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh wins Home-based Footballer of the Year

FC Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh was honored with the Home-Based Footballer of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday.

This accolade recognizes Keyekeh's exceptional performance throughout the season, which played a crucial role in Samartex clinching their first Ghana Premier League title.

The 26 year-old made 32 appearances, scoring five goals in the just ended 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Keyekeh's contributions on the field were instrumental in his team's success, showcasing his skill, determination, and leadership.

His standout performances did not go unnoticed, earning him the prestigious award and solidifying his reputation as one of the top talents in the Ghanaian domestic league.

The 2024 Ghana Football Awards celebrated the achievements of various players, but Keyekeh's recognition as the Home-Based Footballer of the Year highlights his significant impact and the bright future ahead for the Samartex star.