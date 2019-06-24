Ghana football can be great again- Ghana FA NC President Kofi Amoah

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah is optimistic Ghana football will be great again following a successful end of the Tier 1 Special Competition on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko emerged as champions of the Tier I Special Competition on Sunday after defeating Karela United on penalties (4-1).

The tournament had been marred by a lot of crowd violence in the beginning but things stabilized at the latter part of the tournament after the NC had instituted a plan to curtail the problem.

According to Dr Kofi Amoah, the whole tournament has shown that if things are done properly and planned well Ghana football will be back on its feet.

“The Tier 1 special Competition has shown that Ghana Football can be great again,the clubs are playing well,the fans are patronizing ,officiating is improving,there were minor issues with referees but as time went on things are falling in place. This competition has told us that with proper planning,our football can be great again. , he told Oyerepa FM.

He cited some matches which could testify Ghana football will be back to its best if done properly.

“ Look at the Hearts vs Kotoko was so massive and the finals ,Kotoko vs Karela . God has blessed Ghana with talent but how to harness this talent to commercialize it to help the economy as a whole and individuals in the industry. Because we can't pay these players well,they all want to play outside, he noted.