Ghana football delegates reward Kurt Okraku with second term after sterling performance

Football delegates have rewarded Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku with a second term, recognising his sterling performance and unwavering dedication to the sport.

The decision came to fruition during the highly anticipated GFA Elective Congress held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

Okraku stood unopposed for re-election, following the disqualification of George Afriyie. Delegates from across the nation gathered to express their confidence in Okraku's leadership.

Out of the 124 eligible delegates, a remarkable 120 actively participated in the election process, reflecting the magnitude of the occasion. An overwhelming 117 delegates cast "YES" votes in favour of Okraku's continued leadership, while only three delegates voted "NO."

The decision to grant Okraku a second term is a reward for his outstanding performance during his first term as GFA President.

His tenure was marked by remarkable achievements and transformative initiatives that have revitalised Ghanaian football.

Under Okraku's leadership, women's football in Ghana has witnessed unprecedented progress, with noteworthy accomplishments such as the qualifications of Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies to the African Women's Champions League.

The triumphant return of the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the historic qualifications of Ghanaian clubs Medeama and Dreams FC to the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages further underscore his impact on the sport.

Furthermore, Okraku's tenure has attracted significant investment and sponsorship to Ghanaian football. The Ghana Premier League secured Betpawa as the headline sponsor, while Access Bank partnered with the Division One League. Women's football also enjoyed increased support from sponsors such as Malta Guinness and Betway.

With the resounding vote of confidence from the delegates, Okraku is now entrusted with the responsibility to continue his journey of excellence and to usher in an era of sustained growth and success for Ghanaian football.