Ghana Football hasn't collapsed - Ghanaian football administrator Oluboi Commodore denies assertions in the media

Great Olympics General Manager Oluboi Commodore has debunked talks in the media that Ghana football has collapsed following the Black Galaxies elimination from the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The two-time finalists lost to debutants Madagascar and Niger in the competition.

Reacting to the team's exit, the veteran football administrator admitted that Ghana's elimination from the CHAN is disappointing but claims that football has collapsed in the country is false.

“We should ask ourselves when we qualified for major tournaments. We just participated in the World Cup and the Afcon last year, we won the African U20 tournament not long ago," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Unfortunately, we didn't do well at CHAN, and in recent tournaments but I don't agree with the assertion that our football has collapsed.

The former Black Stars management committee member added that the only problem Ghana football is facing is our inability to win trophies.

“We are just struggling to win those tournaments or win matches which is normal in football. As an association, we must come together and find reasons and solutions to these problems but our football has not collapsed as being claimed by some people.”