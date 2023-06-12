"Ghana football is alive" - GFA boss impressed with 2022/23 Premier League season

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku could not hide his excitement at the climax of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in Tarkwa on Sunday, June 11 2023.

The FA boss together with other officials and dignitaries were present at the coronation match between league champions Medeama and Tamale City in a charged atmosphere at the Akoon Park. After the game and presentation of medals and the trophy to the champions, Mr. Okraku gave his overall assessment of the season.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable, beyond my expectations. Today we have given a firm statement that we have the passion for our sports, we love our GPL and our GPL is alive," he told StarTimes.

"What we have seen this season, has been an amazing journey. A season that enabled all of us to enjoy football at the highest level of quality. And on the final day everybody sat on tenterhooks until the last minutes of our game. Ghana football is alive," he added.

By Suleman Asante