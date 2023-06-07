"Ghana football is dead"- Former Black Stars forward Tony Yeboah laments

Former Black Stars forward, Tony Yeboah has bemoaned the state of Ghana football, insisting the game is dead in the West African nation.

The Leeds and Frankfurt legend insists the only way to revive the sport in the country will be for the GFA to invest in juvenile football.

According to Yeboah, the game has been destroyed by bribery and corruption.

“I don’t know what is going on because I don’t follow. Everyone knows Ghana football is dead because they didn’t listen to the advice we gave them from the beginning. So I think they are currently facing the punishment. If you involve bribes and stuff like that in football, you will destroy the game,” Yeboah stated.

“The only advice I can give them is that they should go back and train the kids for youth (football) and develop Colts football either than that it will be difficult to get top players like we used to have back in the day. It will be very difficult.”