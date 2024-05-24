Ghana Football is in safe hands under President Simeon-Okraku - CAF Head of Professional Football Muhammad Sidat

The Head of Professional Football at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Muhammad Sidat, has been waxing lyrical about Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, insisting Ghana football is in safe hands under the leadership of the outstanding and ever-smiling FA boss.

The top CAF official, who has been in Ghana since Monday, conducting a workshop on Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) for 15 Member Associations (MA's) of the continent governing body as well as Ghana's Premier, Women and Division One League Clubs, has touted the immense leadership qualities of the Ghanaian football leader.

The Ghana Football Association has seen a rapid expansion and growth since President Simeon-Okraku assumed the leadership of the association in 2019.

The vision and foresight of the outstanding FA capo is in full force as he continues to fix the fundamentals of the football, creating wealth and setting the structures and systems to return Ghana football to the apex of African and the world stage.

Quizzed on Asempa FM- an urban radio station in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on whether football is in safe hands, he posited: "I am not a political guy, but I will tell you YES! What else do you want? You qualified for the AFCON. It's not always just about the results. Even Egypt, Morocco and others also couldn't win the AFCON. Winning the AFCON goes beyond talent. A lot of factors come to play. Did you imagined Cote D'voire was going to win the AFCON? Sometimes things just happen." he told Asempa FM

"Ghana qualified to the World Cup and AFCON. WAFU Zone B is taking place in Ghana at the moment. Ghana won the All Africa Games Men and Women. Dreams FC were in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup. Now there is a CAF Licensing workshop here which is a massive event, so what else? Yes, results count but they will come!

"CAF feels Ghana is present and football is alive here. I am speaking from my personal perspective and someone involved with the 54 federations across Africa, Ghana football is in good hands and we hope that football will get better and results can add to this momentum."

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has been hard at work as he continues to show leadership and execute his vision and mission for Ghana football which is on a rapid ascendency.

The GFA has signaled critical key component in restoring football to its best possible form, taking pragmatic steps in fixing the fundamentals, underpinned by honesty and transparency in deploying several intervention and policy direction like the Women football strategy, Catch Them Young refereeing policy, establishment of new national teams amongst several eye-catching policies that have received rave reviews in the West African nation.