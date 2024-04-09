Ghana Football is not dead - Henry Asanti Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has vehemently refuted claims of Ghanaian football's demise, highlighting several recent successes as evidence of its vitality.

Twum defended Ghana football's status by pointing out notable achievements across various aspects of the game. He cited the remarkable performances of Dreams FC in reaching the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup as a testament to the nation's football prowess.

Additionally, Twum highlighted the successes of Ghana's youth teams, including the Black Satellites and the Princesses, who clinched gold medals at the 2023 African Games. He emphasised that such achievements underscore the vibrancy and potential of Ghanaian football.

"Our football cannot be called a dead product when we qualify for the Women's World Cup, win gold medals in both male and female competitions, and have Dreams FC in the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup," Twum asserted in an interview with Akoma FM.

Despite these triumphs, Twum acknowledged concerns raised by Ghanaians regarding the underwhelming performances of the senior national team, the Black Stars. The team's failure to progress beyond the group stage in consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments has drawn criticism from fans.

However, Twum remained optimistic about the overall trajectory of Ghanaian football under the current GFA administration. He emphasized that amidst challenges, there have been numerous positive developments and milestones achieved, reflecting the dedication and progress within the footballing landscape.