Ghana football is not DEAD - Karim Zito rejects naysayers after Dreams FC CAF Confederation Cup heroics

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has rejected claims the country's football is dead after his side a famous win at Stade Malien in a CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Ghanaian FA Cup holders continued their fairytale run in the competition after securing the advantage from the first leg on the road in Bamako.

Dreams have now become the first Ghanaian side to win a knockout phase match away from home in 20 years - with King Faisal the last team to do that against Zimbabwean side Dynamos FC in 2004.

Despite the modest successes chalked by Ghanaian football at both club and national level, there have been claims the game is dead due to the unflattering performances of the Black Stars.

It appears the below par performance of the Black Stars have clouded the massive gains chalked by other national teams and club sides in recent times - leading to a wild claim of football being perished.

But Karim Zito, who won the WAFU and CAF U20 for Ghana, has rubbished the claims as far-fetched.

"Ghana football is not dead! The indices does not point to a product that is dead," he told Onua Maakye Sports

"We've seen the performance of Dreams FC and also Medeama for instance in Africa. We just won the gold in both men and women divisions in the All Africa Games. We've won the WAFU and CAF U20 boys as well. How can football be dead when successes are being chalked?

"Dreams FC, which is in the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup, are battling relegation in the domestic top-flight. That should tell you the quality of players and the league we have at the moment. Of course, there are always room for improvement but certainly our football is not dead."

Dreams will start preparations for the second leg on Tuesday as they eye a place in the semi-final of the competition in their first-ever continental competition.

The Dawu-based outfit reached the last eight after finishing top of Group B ahead of Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisian side Club Africain.