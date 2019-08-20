Ghana football key stakeholders form committee to wrestle statutes from NC

The key stakeholders of Ghana football formed a seven-man committee on Tuesday to help them put forward rules that will favour the promotion of the game in the country, contrary to what the Normalisation Committee has put forward.

The committee to be headed by Lawyer Ntow Fianko has been put forward to counter the fresh statutes that the Normalisation Committee has brought which many believe is politically motivated, designed to kick out 'football people' from the game.

The committee, filled with people of knowledge in the game, will bring forward proposals that all members of the football fraternity will vote for at Congress next month.

Other members of the group are Randy Abbey, Kofi Manu, Jones Abu Alhassan, Madam Habiba Atta, Frederick Acheampong, and Robert Duncan while Ameenu Shardow is the Secretary of the committee.

The committee has one week to finish its work and present to the group before it is ratified for all of them to vote for during Congress scheduled to take place next month.

The meeting was nearly thwarted after 'an order from above' led to the National Sports Authority to withdraw the original meeting place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was a political order from the Sports Ministry which is seeking to directly control the election in favour of a candidate.

Despite the order to stop them from meeting at the stadium despite it being paid for, organizers hurriedly arranged a nearby venue to ensure the meeting took place.

The committee will put forward few amendments to the current statutes to ensure that it conforms with the FIFA laws while rejecting the draconian laws calculated to favour a certain direction in the game.

The first law to be rejected by the committee will be the reduction in the number of votes for the Division Ones clubs from 48 to 24 while the new academic qualifications for the FA President will also be rejected.

The growth in the number of the representation of players on Congress will also be contested while the interest of youth and women's teams will be strongly promoted.

A permanent place for a woman on the Executive Committee of the GFA will be promoted contrary to the scrapping for of the place put forward by the committee.

The role of the regional FAs will also be protected while foreign elements who are alien to the football industry will also be completely rejected.