Ghana football legend Abedi Ayew Pele pays tribute Christian Atsu 

Ghana football legend Abedi Ayew Pele has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu who passed away at the age of 31.

Atsu is among the 4,500 people to have died in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria three weeks ago.

The former Newcastle United winger was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after intially declared missing when the incident occured.

Atsu had been under the rubble for 12 days whilst search and rescue team searched for his body until it was found.

Abedi Pele took to his official Twitter page to tweet: "We commiserates with the family of our late brother Christian Atsu. At the family house. Rest well Christian!!"

Atsu played for various European clubs, such as Chelsea, FC Porto, Newcastle United, Everton, and Bournemouth.

Atsu joined Hatayaspor in September of last year, and just hours before the natural disaster that has claimed over 45,000 lives, he scored his first goal for the club on Sunday, February 5.