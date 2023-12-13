Ghana Football Legend urges Black Stars coach to consider home-based players for AFCON 2023

Ghanaian football legend Wilberforce Afum has issued a passionate plea to the Ghana FA and coach Chris Hughton, urging them to prioritize the inclusion of local players in the squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Speaking at Happy FM's 'Celebrating Our Heroes' initiative, dedicated to honoring the 1963 Black Stars squad that secured Ghana's first AFCON trophy, Afum expressed his concern about player commitment, emphasizing the importance of selecting individuals ready to give their all for the nation.

Afum's heartfelt call for the inclusion of local talent resonates deeply, as he highlighted the wealth of skill within Ghana's local league, specifically mentioning esteemed teams like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Aduana, and other local clubs.

The 1963 AFCON winner stressed the necessity for a comprehensive plan from the Ghana FA and the Ministry to revitalize and enhance the appeal of the local league.

Dodoo Ankrah, another hero from the 1963 squad, echoed Afum's sentiments, urging Coach Chris Hughton to carefully choose players for the AFCON and emphasizing the importance of selecting the right personnel.

This call for change and emphasis on local talent holds significant meaning, aligning with Happy FM's initiative commemorating the 60th anniversary of Ghana's historic 1963 AFCON triumph.

The event honored surviving players from the 1963 squad, including Dodoo Ankrah, Kofi Pare, Wilberforce Mfum, Leonard Acquah, and Anum Okai, marking not only a defining moment in Ghana's football legacy but also serving as inspiration for future generations.