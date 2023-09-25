Ghana Football Schools' sports masseurs training commences

The Ghana Football Schools' Sports Masseurs training program for Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League Clubs has officially kicked off at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram.

Dr Gifty Nante, a senior lecturer at the Physiotherapy Department of the University of Ghana, led the participants through a session on Gross Functional Anatomy during the first day of the course.

Over the course of the program, participants will receive training in various essential areas, including Basic Physiology, Sports Injuries, First Aid/CPR in Sports, and the Basic Principles of Sports Injury Management.

The training is designed to equip participants with both theoretical and practical knowledge related to injury management and sports massage therapy.

The course, which will conclude on Friday, September 29, 2023, will also include a mandatory internship component, during which participants will have the opportunity to work with various clubs across the country.

The overarching goal of this initiative is to ensure that clubs employ qualified Sports Masseurs to sit on their technical benches, enhancing the quality of injury management in Ghanaian football.