Ghana ace Thomas Partey wants stakeholders to find solution to football crisis

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has called on government and the Football Association to solved the standing impasse between them for football to return to the country.

Football activities in the country has been suspended following the Anas Expose which was premiered on June 6th at the Accra International Conference Center.

Several members of the Football Association and referees were caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes which led to government calling for the dissolution of the Football Association and suspending all domestic football.

However, Thomas Partey, who was voted Footballer of the Year at the maiden Ghana Football Awards is pleading with the parties involved in the impasse that has hit football to find a quick solution to the crisis.

"They should try and find solution to it because we need most of the players and the league helps in getting players to the Black Stars and the players also get their daily meals from the clubs so they should try and find a solution to it," he told reporters at the Ghana Football Awards.

Meanwhile, the Atletico Madrid midfielder admits feeling sad when watching the World Cup after Ghana missed out on qualification.

"It's sad because we could not qualify for the World Cup," he said.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin