Ghana forward Acheampong banned for four games for punching an opponent who aimed racist insults at him

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong has been fined and slapped with a four-match ban after punching an opponent who aimed racist insults at him during a Chinese Super League match.

Video footage captured during Shenzhen FC's 3-1 loss at Henan FC a fortnight ago showed the Ghanaian's rush of blood, as an incandescent Acheampong dashed towards Chinese defender Gu Cao and punched the player that sent him to floor.

Acheampong, 29, who has 23 international caps for Ghana, had never been sent off in a professional career featuring more than 350 matches.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has fined Acheampong 40,000 yuan (US$5,580 ), on top of handing him the four-game suspension.

Gu, a centre-back playing Henan, was also punished by the Chinese FA "for provoking Acheampong with insults" and banned for two matches, in addition to being given a fine of 20,000 yuan.

Formerly with Anderlecht in Belgium, Acheampong reportedly rejected an English Premier League interest in 2017 to join Tianjin Teda.

He moved to Shenzhen in April 2021 and has since scored 18 goals in 63 Chinese Super League appearances for the club.