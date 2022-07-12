Ghana forward Afena-Gyan motivated to start upcoming season in the 'best possible way'

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan is gearing up for the upcoming season with Italian giants AS Roma.

The 19-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the giallorossi's following a breakthrough campaign last season.

The teen sensation expressed delight in inking a new deal and has reiterated his desire to improve in the Serie A.

"I am really happy to have signed this contract renewal: since I joined this club my goal has been to reach the First Team and when I have succeeded mine life has changed a lot. Now I only have to think about improving, I am motivated to start the new season in the best possible way," he said.

Felix Afena-Gyan enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, where he was promoted to the first team of Roma following his outstanding display in the Primavera.

Afena-Gyan made 17 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals and played a role in the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League at the end of last season.

The teen sensation earned his maiden Black Stars call up in March, helping Ghana beat Nigeria in the playoff to qualify for the World Cup.

He has since scored a goal in six games for Ghana.

He recently signed a long-term deal which will keep him at AS Roma until the summer of 2026.