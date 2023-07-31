Ghana forward Afriyie Barnieh reacts to FC Zurich's draw against Servette

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has shared his thoughts on FC Zurich's 2-2 draw against Servette in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The Ghana international was on the field for 69 minutes, and he contributed to his important draw away from home.

After the match, the Black Meteors skipper took to social media to express his feelings about the outcome. He wrote on Facebook, "Good game yesterday, would've been great to cap it off with the three points but we'd take the point in good faith and move onto the next 🔵⚪"

FC Zurich opened the scoring through Fabian Rohner in the 11th minute and maintained their lead until halftime. Nigerian international Ifeanyi Matthew extended the visitors' lead with a goal in the 57th minute.

However, Servette fought back with determination, equalizing with goals from Chris Bedia in the 63rd minute and Dereck Kutesa four minutes before full-time.

Barnieh had a challenging first season, mostly featuring for the reserve team. However, he has impressed the technical team and is rapidly becoming an essential player, having been utilised in both of the club's league games so far in the new season.