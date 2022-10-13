Ghana forward Antoine Selorm Semenyo enjoys full minutes for the first time in Bristol City home triumph

Ghana international forward Antoine Semenyo enjoyed 90 minutes of football for the first time this season in the English Championship on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration when Bristol City beat Preston North End 2-1, the first time he has played all minutes since recovering from his injury.

Semenyo was on the sidelines when the 2022-23 season kicked off due to an injury he picked while on duty with the Black Stars in June.

The England-born Ghanaian played his first game of the season when he came on as a substitute in Bristol's 3-3 draw with Blackpool FC.

Semenyo scored his first goal of the season in the same match.

He got his start against Coventry City in the Championship a fortnight ago where he lasted for 76 minutes with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

Semenyo has bagged three goals in nine appearances in total for Bristol this term. He has also scored once in one match in the Carabao Cup.

He is tipped to be named in Ghana's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar which is starting next month.