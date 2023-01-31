Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo begins training with Bournemouth 

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has commenced training with Bournemouth after completing his transfer.

The 24-year-old completed his move to the Premier League side last Friday from English championship side Bristol City.

Semenyo signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, with a one-year extension option for Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old played 125 times for the Championship club, scoring 21 goals and 22 assists in the process.

He joined Bristol City in 2017 and initially spent time on loan at Newport County and Bath City before settling in at Ashton Gate.

Semenyo got off to a quick start this season, scoring three goals in his first four games of the 2022–23 season.

He had a similarly strong start to 2023 and finished his time at Bristol City with four goals in his final five games.

Semenyo participated in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, featuring in the Black Stars games against Uruguay and Portugal in the group stage.

"Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while," AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"He had interest from elsewhere and so we're delighted to welcome him to the club."