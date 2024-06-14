Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo begins vacation in Malta after Mali and CAR win in qualifiers

Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo has jetted off to Malta to begin his vacation after a long season with Bournemouth and the Black Stars.

The Bournemouth striker had a decent first full season in the Premier League, where he netted eight goals and provided two assists, becoming the second Cherries player with the most goal contributions.

He was also part of the Ghana team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year before rejoining the squad for the World Cup qualifiers for the last two weeks.

Having spent most of the past 12 months playing football, Semenyo joined his brother and friends in Gozo, Malta to have a well-deserved break.

The striker shared photos from his time on vacation jet skiing and also visiting famous places in the European country.

Semenyo is expected to rest for the next few months before rejoining his teammates at Bournemouth for pre-season.

A post shared by Antoine Semenyo (@antoinesemenyo42)

