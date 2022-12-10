Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo cameos as Bristol City thump Rotherham United

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City following the resumption of the English Championship on Saturday.

The Black Stars forward rejoined the Robbins this week after the Black Stars exited the World Cup at the group stage.

Semenyo came on in the second half as Bristol City travelled to beat Rotherham United 3-1 at the New York Stadium.

An own goal from Wes Harding gave Bristol City the lead after 14 minutes but Rotherham responded ten minutes later through Chiedozie Ogbene.

Joe Williams restored Bristol City's lead five minutes later before a second half strike from Cameron Pring sealed victory for the visitors.

Semnyo replaced Nakhi Wells in the 74th minutes and entered the books of the referee late into the game.

The Ghana international made two appearances at the World Cup, coming on as a second half substitute in the games against Portugal and Uruguay.